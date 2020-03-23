Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 802,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 165,447 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.68% of Tractor Supply worth $75,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 10,412.9% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 906,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,706,000 after acquiring an additional 897,901 shares in the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $69,945,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $194,405,000 after purchasing an additional 622,515 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,831,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $171,108,000 after purchasing an additional 330,460 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 7,662.9% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 294,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,564,000 after buying an additional 291,192 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.24.

TSCO opened at $75.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $63.89 and a 12 month high of $114.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.91%.

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III bought 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.36 per share, for a total transaction of $125,212.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,930,760.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.