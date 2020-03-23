Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 1,642,098 Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 77.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,756,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,642,098 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 3.06% of Genesis Energy worth $76,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 193.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 17,624 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 785,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,078,000 after purchasing an additional 47,365 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 345,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 54,977 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 951.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

GEL stock opened at $3.94 on Monday. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $24.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.44 and its 200 day moving average is $18.53. The company has a market capitalization of $516.05 million, a PE ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Genesis Energy had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $604.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Genesis Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Genesis Energy news, VP Ryan S. Sims acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.83 per share, for a total transaction of $41,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,030.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward T. Flynn purchased 10,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.83 per share, with a total value of $146,376.72. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,885. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 190,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,057. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesis Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

