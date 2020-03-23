Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,089,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 769,439 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $74,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,000,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,572 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,689,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,325,000 after buying an additional 568,588 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,229,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,513,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 10.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,091,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,336,000 after acquiring an additional 392,866 shares in the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TWO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Compass Point initiated coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.20 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.74.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 4,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $67,950.27. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 156,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,084.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 5,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $79,719.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,553.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,286 shares of company stock valued at $427,812 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $5.33 on Monday. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $15.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.74.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $71.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

