Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $76.42 Million Stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,197,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,425 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.31% of Stericycle worth $76,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Stericycle by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Stericycle by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Stericycle by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Stericycle by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 29,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 16,280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $45.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. Stericycle Inc has a 12-month low of $40.06 and a 12-month high of $67.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.53.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $799.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.02 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 9.70%. Stericycle’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Stericycle Inc will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Stericycle in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.20.

In related news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,000 shares of Stericycle stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $375,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,592.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

