Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $75.07 Million Stake in MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,812,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 83,542 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.17% of MFA FINL INC/SH worth $75,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in MFA FINL INC/SH by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 396,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 113,590 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 158,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 908,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after buying an additional 82,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Get MFA FINL INC/SH alerts:

NYSE MFA opened at $3.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.56. MFA FINL INC/SH has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $8.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average of $7.52.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $70.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.10 million. MFA FINL INC/SH had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 65.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.60%. MFA FINL INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.90%.

In other MFA FINL INC/SH news, EVP Ronald A. Freydberg bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 643,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,080.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MFA shares. JMP Securities upgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.35.

MFA FINL INC/SH Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA).

Receive News & Ratings for MFA FINL INC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA FINL INC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.