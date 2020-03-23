Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $74.17 Million Stock Position in South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 854,984 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,822 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.53% of South State worth $74,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of South State by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of South State by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of South State by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in South State by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in South State by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Get South State alerts:

In other South State news, Director Robert H. Demere, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.27 per share, with a total value of $177,810.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 52,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,086,840.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SSB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded South State from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of South State from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of South State in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. South State currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

SSB stock opened at $59.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.54. South State Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.78 and a fifty-two week high of $88.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.27.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $162.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.15 million. South State had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 25.39%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that South State Corp will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

Read More: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB).

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.