Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $73.99 Million Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,827,789 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 681,449 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $73,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,972,220 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $656,683,000 after buying an additional 4,649,003 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,691,211 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $438,621,000 after buying an additional 1,673,815 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group by 65.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,156,554 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $62,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,778 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,286,484 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $44,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Easterly Partners LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC now owns 2,195,994 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,449,000 after acquiring an additional 575,063 shares in the last quarter. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vodafone Group stock opened at $12.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.35. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $21.72. The company has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

VOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

