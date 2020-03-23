Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,330,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,585 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $77,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,091,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,368,000 after buying an additional 325,344 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,375,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,315,000 after buying an additional 70,829 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,369,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,005,000 after buying an additional 81,112 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,098,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,178,000 after buying an additional 327,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 975,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,004,000 after buying an additional 14,280 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $8.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.95. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 392,094 shares in the company, valued at $22,545,405. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

