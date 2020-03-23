Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 576,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 143,861 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.12% of SYNNEX worth $74,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in SYNNEX by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SYNNEX by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in SYNNEX by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in SYNNEX by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 21,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNX. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. SYNNEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.43.

SYNNEX stock opened at $74.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.25. SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $52.06 and a 52 week high of $153.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Andrea M. Zulberti sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total transaction of $64,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,603.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total transaction of $36,967.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,989.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,452 shares of company stock valued at $5,549,579 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYNNEX Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

