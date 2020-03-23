Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 952,927 Shares of Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) by 239.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,350,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 952,927 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $70,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 1,112.7% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Anaplan alerts:

In other Anaplan news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $1,127,499.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,815.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rob Ward sold 48,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $2,161,966.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,807.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 325,411 shares of company stock valued at $15,431,106. 37.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLAN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.68.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN opened at $28.20 on Monday. Anaplan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $63.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.45 and a beta of 1.42.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.47% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The business had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Anaplan’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Anaplan Inc will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.