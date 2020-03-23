Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 182.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,608 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.88% of Pool worth $74,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 3.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Pool by 4.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 162,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Pool in the third quarter valued at $20,286,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in Pool by 0.7% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 140,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,363,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,725,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti raised Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Pool from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Pool in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.60.

In other news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 1,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $353,344.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,137 shares in the company, valued at $24,444,907.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

POOL opened at $167.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.54 and a 200 day moving average of $209.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $156.01 and a 52-week high of $238.23.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Pool had a return on equity of 71.75% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

