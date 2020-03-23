Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 723,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90,261 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Nasdaq worth $77,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.57.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $78.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Nasdaq Inc has a fifty-two week low of $79.67 and a fifty-two week high of $120.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.68.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 37.60%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $301,507.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

