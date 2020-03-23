Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Siemens (FRA:SIE) a €96.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €96.00 ($111.63) price target on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SIE. Morgan Stanley set a €122.00 ($141.86) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America set a €142.00 ($165.12) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reissued a neutral rating on shares of Siemens in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €126.00 ($146.51) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €132.00 ($153.49) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €124.19 ($144.40).

SIE stock opened at €66.99 ($77.90) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €95.09 and its 200-day moving average is €105.13. Siemens has a 1 year low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a 1 year high of €133.39 ($155.10).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

