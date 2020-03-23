Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GDDY. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Godaddy from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Godaddy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet cut Godaddy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Godaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Godaddy in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.11.

Shares of Godaddy stock opened at $48.71 on Friday. Godaddy has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $82.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Godaddy had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $780.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.03 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Godaddy will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian Sharples sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $61,871.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,161.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 16,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $1,247,477.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,791,657.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,943 shares of company stock valued at $9,358,836 over the last ninety days. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Godaddy by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in Godaddy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 16,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Godaddy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Godaddy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Godaddy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

