Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their buy rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wedbush currently has a $145.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GBT. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura raised their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT opened at $45.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.73. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $39.95 and a 1-year high of $87.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.62.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, insider Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 625 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $44,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,895.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Willie L. Jr. Brown bought 10,000 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.37 per share, with a total value of $523,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,884.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,885 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,155. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 539,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,177,000 after acquiring an additional 100,653 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,351,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

