Glencore (LON:GLEN) Given New GBX 175 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 175 ($2.30) in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the natural resources company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GLEN. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.68) price target (up previously from GBX 270 ($3.55)) on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, February 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Glencore from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 285 ($3.75) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Glencore from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 250.20 ($3.29).

Glencore stock opened at GBX 119.58 ($1.57) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 199.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 228.77. Glencore has a twelve month low of GBX 154.52 ($2.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,334.50 ($30.71). The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.48. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion and a PE ratio of -39.86.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Glencore’s payout ratio is currently -5.00%.

About Glencore

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

