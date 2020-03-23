Glencore (LON:GLEN) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

Glencore (LON:GLEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

GLEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 275 ($3.62) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 285 ($3.75) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 140 ($1.84) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 250.20 ($3.29).

Shares of LON:GLEN opened at GBX 110.86 ($1.46) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 199.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 228.77. Glencore has a one year low of GBX 154.52 ($2.03) and a one year high of GBX 2,334.50 ($30.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.48, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.95.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

