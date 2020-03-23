GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research note released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GSK. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,750 ($23.02) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,740 ($22.89) to GBX 1,725 ($22.69) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,839.20 ($24.19).

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,449 ($19.06) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,624.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,708.38. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of GBX 1,485.20 ($19.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,857 ($24.43). The firm has a market capitalization of $72.70 billion and a PE ratio of 15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.19.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share. This represents a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 0.99%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Judy Lewent bought 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,344 ($30.83) per share, for a total transaction of £18,470.72 ($24,297.18). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 11,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,661 ($21.85), for a total transaction of £194,004.80 ($255,202.32). Insiders have purchased 810 shares of company stock valued at $1,884,306 over the last 90 days.

GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

