Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Upgraded by Sidoti to Buy

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) was upgraded by equities researchers at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.06. 88,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,881. Gibraltar Industries has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $56.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.50.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Gibraltar Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROCK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 149.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 168.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

Recommended Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.