Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Upgraded by Sidoti to Buy

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) was upgraded by equities researchers at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.
Shares of NASDAQ ROCK traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.06. 88,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,881. Gibraltar Industries has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $56.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.50.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROCK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 149.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 168.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.
Gibraltar Industries Company Profile
Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.
