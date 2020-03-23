Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Bank of America from $125.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.85% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Generac from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.71.

GNRC stock opened at $84.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.04. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $49.41 and a fifty-two week high of $118.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $590.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.75 million. Generac had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 34.53%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Generac will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.32, for a total transaction of $521,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 692,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,280,928.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,400 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Generac by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

