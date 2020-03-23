GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) was upgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

GEAGY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GEAGY opened at $17.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.86. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

