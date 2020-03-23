Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Director Acquires $10,140.00 in Stock

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Director Kevin D. Freeman bought 6,000 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $10,140.00.

GALT opened at $1.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average of $3.11. The company has a market cap of $100.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.92. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $5.19.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 544,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 74,017 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 17,891 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. 17.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GALT. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Galectin Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

