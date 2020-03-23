FuzeX (FXT) Market Cap Hits $342,604.06

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. FuzeX has a market cap of $342,604.06 and $37.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FuzeX token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Token Store, IDEX and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, FuzeX has traded 49.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00015556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.02627941 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00189116 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00041672 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00034540 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000176 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About FuzeX

FuzeX was first traded on January 13th, 2018. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 tokens. The official message board for FuzeX is medium.com/fuzex . The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co . FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co

Buying and Selling FuzeX

FuzeX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, HitBTC, IDEX, Token Store, CPDAX, CoinBene, Coinbe, COSS, Allbit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FuzeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

