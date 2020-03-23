Fuchs Petrolub’s (FPE) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FPE. Nord/LB set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €36.50 ($42.44) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Baader Bank set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Independent Research set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €37.13 ($43.17).

Shares of FRA:FPE opened at €27.35 ($31.80) on Monday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12-month low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a 12-month high of €44.80 ($52.09). The business has a 50 day moving average of €33.63 and a 200-day moving average of €35.44.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

