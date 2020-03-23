Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) PT Set at €38.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Independent Research set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €36.50 ($42.44) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €37.13 ($43.17).

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

Shares of FPE opened at €28.95 ($33.66) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €33.63 and a 200 day moving average of €35.44. Fuchs Petrolub has a fifty-two week low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a fifty-two week high of €44.80 ($52.09).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.