Fred Alger Management LLC Takes Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at $19,560,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at $155,000. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.9% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 53,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 205,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 119,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.56.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total value of $712,997.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $75.72 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.79 and a fifty-two week high of $119.88. The stock has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

