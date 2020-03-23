Franks International (NYSE:FI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franks International (NYSE:FI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frank’s International N.V. is a provider of engineered tubular services to the oil and gas industry. Its tubular services include the handling and installation of multiple joints of pipe to establish a cased wellbore; and the installation of smaller diameter pipe inside a cased wellbore to provide a conduit for produced oil and gas to reach the surface. The Company provides its services to exploration and production companies in both offshore and onshore environments, with a focus on complex and technically demanding wells. Frank’s International N.V. is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

FI stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $792.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.25. Franks International has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $6.72.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $139.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.08 million. Franks International had a negative net margin of 40.58% and a negative return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Franks International will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven B. Mosing sold 15,500 shares of Franks International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total value of $56,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Franks International by 6.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,235,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,633,000 after purchasing an additional 144,282 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franks International by 284.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 919,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 680,520 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franks International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,109,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 31,559 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in shares of Franks International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 4,477,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,147,000 after acquiring an additional 74,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franks International during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Franks International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

