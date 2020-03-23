FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Sidoti decreased their target price on FormFactor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley decreased their target price on FormFactor from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.13.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $16.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.85. FormFactor has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $28.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.57.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. FormFactor had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $178.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FormFactor will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 15,856 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $351,368.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,108,196.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 10,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $259,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,269. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in FormFactor by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 60,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in FormFactor by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 64,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in FormFactor by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in FormFactor by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in FormFactor by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.