FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of FMC worth $6,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 22.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,171,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $541,373,000 after buying an additional 1,134,187 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in FMC by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,403,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,753,000 after buying an additional 1,497,256 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in FMC by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,945,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,998,000 after purchasing an additional 32,012 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of FMC by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,753,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,059,000 after acquiring an additional 53,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,114,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,233,000 after acquiring an additional 785,130 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FMC news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $8,652,039.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,756 shares in the company, valued at $24,294,981.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $399,328.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,124.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $65.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.64. FMC Corp has a 12 month low of $56.77 and a 12 month high of $108.77.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.22. FMC had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. FMC’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that FMC Corp will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FMC shares. Bank of America raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. SpareBank 1 Markets AS boosted their price target on FMC from to in a research note on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.78.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

