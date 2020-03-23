Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Upgraded by HSBC to “Hold”

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 6,800 ($89.45) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 8,100 ($106.55). HSBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.68% from the company’s previous close.

FLTR has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Flutter Entertainment from GBX 6,500 ($85.50) to GBX 8,500 ($111.81) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Flutter Entertainment from GBX 8,900 ($117.07) to GBX 8,500 ($111.81) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Flutter Entertainment from GBX 9,500 ($124.97) to £135 ($177.58) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Flutter Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 8,709 ($114.56).

LON:FLTR opened at GBX 6,374 ($83.85) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion and a PE ratio of 34.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8,177.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8,273.02. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of GBX 5,534 ($72.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 9,532 ($125.39). The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.92.

Flutter Entertainment PLC operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

