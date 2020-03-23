First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Given $22.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $22.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned First Guaranty Bancshares an industry rank of 228 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on FGBI. TheStreet cut First Guaranty Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine downgraded First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

NASDAQ:FGBI opened at $17.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $22.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. 13.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

Read More: Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Guaranty Bancshares (FGBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.