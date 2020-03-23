Financial Survey: Gannett (NYSE:GCI) versus The McClatchy (NYSE:MNIQQ)

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) and The McClatchy (OTCMKTS:MNIQQ) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gannett and The McClatchy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gannett $1.87 billion 0.05 -$119.84 million $1.54 1.05 The McClatchy $807.23 million 0.00 -$79.76 million ($6.21) -0.02

The McClatchy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gannett. The McClatchy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gannett, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Gannett and The McClatchy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gannett 0 1 1 0 2.50 The McClatchy 0 1 0 0 2.00

Gannett currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 210.56%. Given Gannett’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Gannett is more favorable than The McClatchy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.1% of Gannett shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of The McClatchy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Gannett shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.5% of The McClatchy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gannett and The McClatchy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gannett -6.42% 11.37% 3.96% The McClatchy -52.97% N/A -2.90%

Volatility & Risk

Gannett has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The McClatchy has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gannett beats The McClatchy on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gannett

Gannett Co., Inc. operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. It offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 150 news brands and 150 magazines in the United Kingdom. The company's operations include 110 daily the United States print products, including USA TODAY; and 150 publications in the United Kingdom. It also provides commercial printing and distribution, marketing, and data services; and owns s1 and Exchange & Mart businesses, and a specialist magazine business. In addition, the company offers digital marketing solutions comprising search engine marketing, social advertising, and display advertising; software solutions, such as lead conversion and field management software, as well as presence solutions, including Websites, search engine optimization, listings management, and live chat; and WordStream, cloud-based software-as-a-service solution for local and regional businesses and agencies. The company offers its suite of products and solutions to local businesses through its proprietary technology platform, sales force, and third-party agencies and resellers. It also operates in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Gannett SpinCo, Inc. and changed its name to Gannett Co., Inc. in May 2015. Gannett Co., Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About The McClatchy

The McClatchy Company publishes newspapers and news Websites in the United States. Its publications include the Miami Herald, The Kansas City Star, The Sacramento Bee, The Charlotte Observer, The (Raleigh) News and Observer, and The (Fort Worth) Star-Telegram. It also provides niche publications and community newspapers, as well as other print and digital direct marketing services. The company distributes content, including video products, through its owned and operated Websites and mobile applications, third-party search and ad exchanges, social media platforms, and electronic editions of its daily newspapers, as well as its printed daily newspapers. The McClatchy Company was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California. On February 13, 2020, The McClatchy Company along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

