Financial Review: PPD (PPD) & Its Peers

PPD (NASDAQ: PPD) is one of 35 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare PPD to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get PPD alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for PPD and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PPD 0 1 13 0 2.93 PPD Competitors 193 869 1640 80 2.58

PPD presently has a consensus target price of $33.27, indicating a potential upside of 129.13%. As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 67.17%. Given PPD’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe PPD is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.2% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.9% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PPD and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PPD $4.03 billion N/A 14.82 PPD Competitors $1.24 billion $44.53 million 5.16

PPD has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. PPD is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares PPD and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PPD N/A N/A N/A PPD Competitors -123.36% -4.32% -3.12%

Summary

PPD beats its rivals on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc. provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. The Clinical Development Services segment provides product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services. The Laboratory Services segment offers bioanalytical, biomarker, vaccine science, good manufacturing practice, and central laboratory services. The company operates in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. PPD, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.