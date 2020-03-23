Financial Review: Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK) vs. Equitable Financial (NASDAQ:EQFN)

Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK) and Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Central Federal and Equitable Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Federal 0 0 0 0 N/A Equitable Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.2% of Central Federal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of Equitable Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of Central Federal shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Equitable Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Central Federal has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equitable Financial has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Central Federal and Equitable Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Federal 20.50% 16.48% 1.24% Equitable Financial N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Central Federal and Equitable Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Federal $46.82 million 1.23 $9.60 million N/A N/A Equitable Financial $17.48 million 1.54 $1.57 million N/A N/A

Central Federal has higher revenue and earnings than Equitable Financial.

Summary

Central Federal beats Equitable Financial on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Central Federal Company Profile

Central Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans. In addition, the company provides Internet and mobile banking, remote deposit, and corporate treasury management services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated five branch offices located in Franklin, Hamilton, Summit, and Columbiana Counties; and a loan production office located in Franklin County; and an agency office located in Cuyahoga County, Ohio. Central Federal Corporation was founded in 1892 and is based in Worthington, Ohio.

Equitable Financial Company Profile

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Equitable Bank that provides various banking products and services in Nebraska, the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending products include commercial lines of credit and term loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural operating loans, agricultural real estate loans, and one-to four-family residential real estate loans, as well as home equity loans, construction and land loans, and consumer loans. It also offers retail brokerage services under the Equitable Wealth Management name; and invests in securities. Equitable Financial Corp. operates through its main office in Grand Island, Nebraska; one full-service branch in each of Grand Island, North Platte, and Omaha, Nebraska; and one additional limited service branch in Grand Island. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Grand Island, Nebraska. Equitable Financial Corp. is a subsidiary of Equitable Financial MHC.

