Financial Contrast: GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) vs. Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC)

GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get GENFIT S A/ADR alerts:

This table compares GENFIT S A/ADR and Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GENFIT S A/ADR $8.85 million 58.26 -$93.91 million N/A N/A Fennec Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$12.77 million ($0.64) -8.41

Fennec Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GENFIT S A/ADR.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.8% of GENFIT S A/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GENFIT S A/ADR and Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GENFIT S A/ADR N/A N/A N/A Fennec Pharmaceuticals N/A -81.68% -74.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for GENFIT S A/ADR and Fennec Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GENFIT S A/ADR 0 1 5 0 2.83 Fennec Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

GENFIT S A/ADR presently has a consensus target price of $51.25, indicating a potential upside of 276.01%. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 206.69%. Given GENFIT S A/ADR’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe GENFIT S A/ADR is more favorable than Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

GENFIT S A/ADR beats Fennec Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GENFIT S A/ADR

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in Phase 2 study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis. It is also developing in-vitro diagnostic test for the identification of patients with NASH; and TGFTX1 preclinical program for treating psoriasis or respiratory conditions, such as neutrophilic asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and the asthma-COPD overlap syndrome. Genfit SA was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Loos, France.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for GENFIT S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GENFIT S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.