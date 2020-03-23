Financial Analysis: Iterum Therapeutics (NRBO) and Its Peers

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NRBO) is one of 605 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Iterum Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Iterum Therapeutics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iterum Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Iterum Therapeutics Competitors 6377 17198 33419 1338 2.51

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 89.13%. Given Iterum Therapeutics’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Iterum Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Iterum Therapeutics and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Iterum Therapeutics N/A -$23.64 million -0.21 Iterum Therapeutics Competitors $2.15 billion $277.10 million 0.00

Iterum Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Iterum Therapeutics. Iterum Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Iterum Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iterum Therapeutics N/A -419.70% -173.05% Iterum Therapeutics Competitors -2,343.80% -254.22% -32.37%

Volatility & Risk

Iterum Therapeutics has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iterum Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 1.80, meaning that their average share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.7% of Iterum Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Iterum Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Iterum Therapeutics peers beat Iterum Therapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. provides novel therapies for diabetic neuropathic pain and central nervous system diseases. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

