Financial Analysis: Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) versus James River Group (NYSE:JRVR)

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) and James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.3% of Berkshire Hathaway shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of James River Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Berkshire Hathaway shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of James River Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for Berkshire Hathaway and James River Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkshire Hathaway 0 0 0 0 N/A James River Group 1 2 1 0 2.00

James River Group has a consensus price target of $42.67, indicating a potential upside of 47.58%. Given James River Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe James River Group is more favorable than Berkshire Hathaway.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Berkshire Hathaway and James River Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Hathaway $254.62 billion 1.63 $81.42 billion $9.78 17.39 James River Group $907.13 million 0.97 $38.34 million $1.40 20.65

Berkshire Hathaway has higher revenue and earnings than James River Group. Berkshire Hathaway is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than James River Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Berkshire Hathaway has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, James River Group has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Berkshire Hathaway and James River Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Hathaway 31.98% 6.03% 3.09% James River Group 4.56% 5.55% 1.11%

Summary

Berkshire Hathaway beats James River Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Berkshire Hathaway

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, as well as life, accident, and health reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily from solar, wind, geothermal, and hydro sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets. In addition, it offers real estate brokerage services; invests in fixed-income and equity instruments; and engages in manufactured housing and finance business, leasing of transportation equipment, and furniture leasing activities. Further, the company manufactures boxed chocolates and other confectionery products; specialty chemicals and metal cutting tools; flooring, insulation, roofing and engineered, building and engineered components, paints and coatings, and bricks and masonry products; recreational vehicles, apparel products, jewelry, and custom picture framing products; and alkaline batteries. Additionally, it manufactures castings and forged components, machined airframe components, and engineered critical fasteners; airfoil castings; titanium and nickel; and seamless pipes, fittings, and forgings. The company distributes newspapers, televisions, and information; franchises and services quick service restaurants; distributes electronic components; and offers steel and logistics services, professional aviation training programs, and fractional aircraft ownership programs. In addition, it retails automobiles; furniture, bedding, and accessories; household appliances, electronics, and computers; jewelry, watches, crystal, china, stemware, flatware, gifts, and collectibles; kitchenware; and motorcycle accessories. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia. This segment distributes its insurance policies primarily through wholesale insurance brokers. The company's Specialty Admitted Insurance segment provides workers' compensation coverage for building trades, healthcare employees, goods and services, light manufacturing, specialty transportation, agriculture, and fronting and program business in North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, South Carolina, Georgia, New Jersey, Missouri, Kansas, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Alabama, Connecticut, and Mississippi. Its Casualty Reinsurance segment offers proportional and working layer casualty reinsurance to third parties and unaffiliated insurance companies. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

