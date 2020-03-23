Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferguson (OTCMKTS:FERGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

Get Ferguson alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FERGY. ValuEngine raised Ferguson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Liberum Capital lowered Ferguson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

FERGY opened at $5.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.53. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ferguson (FERGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.