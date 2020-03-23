Ferguson (LON:FERG) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Ferguson (LON:FERG) to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup currently has GBX 5,400 ($71.03) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Ferguson to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Ferguson from GBX 6,600 ($86.82) to GBX 7,800 ($102.60) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 6,950 ($91.42) price target on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Ferguson from GBX 8,269 ($108.77) to GBX 8,223 ($108.17) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 6,473.41 ($85.15).

Shares of LON FERG opened at GBX 4,656 ($61.25) on Thursday. Ferguson has a 1 year low of GBX 4,594 ($60.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 7,696 ($101.24). The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6,815.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6,661.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.34%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

