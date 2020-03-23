FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) EVP Sells $2,080,416.21 in Stock

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $2,080,416.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,214,014.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

FDX opened at $111.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.29. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $199.32. The company has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of -79.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.41. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in FedEx by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in FedEx by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,537 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in FedEx by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in FedEx by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,458 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on FedEx from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on FedEx from $159.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on FedEx from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price objective on FedEx from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.75.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

