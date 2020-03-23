FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) EVP Sells $2,080,416.21 in Stock

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $2,080,416.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,214,014.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
FDX opened at $111.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.29. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $199.32. The company has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of -79.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.41. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in FedEx by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in FedEx by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,537 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in FedEx by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in FedEx by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,458 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on FedEx from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on FedEx from $159.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on FedEx from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price objective on FedEx from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.75.
About FedEx
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.
Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.