Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT Lowered to $80.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $130.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 65.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EXPE. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.48.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $48.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $144.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.89.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.68%. Analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $332,601.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,302.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Expedia Group by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,613,373 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $715,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,242 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,942,486 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $642,620,000 after purchasing an additional 95,845 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,193,252 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $236,707,000 after purchasing an additional 86,762 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 16.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,916,597 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $257,632,000 after purchasing an additional 277,645 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Expedia Group by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,675,174 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $181,152,000 after buying an additional 521,446 shares in the last quarter. 95.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

