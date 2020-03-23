Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Everi has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $169.97 million, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.03. Everi has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $14.88.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $145.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.57 million. Everi had a negative return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 3.10%. Everi’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Everi will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Everi news, EVP David Lucchese acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $41,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 77,585 shares in the company, valued at $637,748.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen T. Mullarkey acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.27 per share, for a total transaction of $62,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 16,500 shares of company stock worth $112,800. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Everi by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,237,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,772,000 after acquiring an additional 233,980 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Everi by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,438,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,172,000 after acquiring an additional 324,300 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Everi by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,208,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,657,000 after acquiring an additional 400,176 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Everi by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,810,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,321,000 after acquiring an additional 621,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Everi by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,749,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,492,000 after acquiring an additional 294,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

