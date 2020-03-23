Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Earns Hold Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.17.

Shares of EVLO opened at $3.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $146.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 8.31, a current ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Evelo Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $10.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.46.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,038 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 7.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 7,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815, which are in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, asthma, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and inflammatory bowel diseases.

