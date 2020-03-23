Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at SunTrust Banks

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) had its target price reduced by research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $180.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.22.

EEFT stock traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.43. The company had a trading volume of 13,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,003. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Euronet Worldwide has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $171.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.29.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $693.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.40 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 26.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total transaction of $621,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,040.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.13 per share, with a total value of $200,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,129.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 454.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

