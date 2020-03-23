Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Receives $175.56 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.11.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EEFT shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

In other news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.13 per share, with a total value of $200,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,129.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total value of $621,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,040.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EEFT. Axiom International Investors LLC DE lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 29,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after buying an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 150.0% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 506,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,865,000 after buying an additional 151,820 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $928,000. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEFT opened at $78.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Euronet Worldwide has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $171.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.29.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $693.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.40 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 12.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.