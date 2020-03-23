Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) in a research note released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eton Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.75.

Shares of ETON opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.65. The firm has a market cap of $56.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.64. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETON. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $155,000. Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $228,000. 14.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. It primarily focuses on liquid products, including injectable, oral liquid, and ophthalmic products. The company develops EM-100, an ophthalmic product for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis; ET-202 and ET-203, which are injectable product candidates for use in the hospital setting; ET-103, an oral liquid product candidate for hypothyroidism; ET-101, ET-102, and ET-104, which are oral liquid product candidates for neurological indications; and CT-100, a synthetic corticotropin therapeutic candidate for rheumatoid arthritis.

