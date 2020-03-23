Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) Shares Purchased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,645 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 1.20% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $19,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 528.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 419,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,375,000 after purchasing an additional 352,617 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 1,716.2% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 295,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,596,000 after purchasing an additional 278,834 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $12,826,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $5,669,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,408,000.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,747,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,294,453.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,914. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 27,500 shares of company stock worth $1,389,300 in the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ESPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup raised Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Esperion Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.73.

Shares of ESPR opened at $34.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.83 million, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.85. Esperion Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $76.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.67) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.99 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 98.94% and a negative net margin of 65.49%. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue was up 9819999999.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.24) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics Inc will post -6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

