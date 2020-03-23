ESBC Price Tops $0.0131 (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 23rd. ESBC has a total market capitalization of $289,931.47 and approximately $8,595.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ESBC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0131 or 0.00000208 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Crex24. In the last seven days, ESBC has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00342081 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00018169 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000245 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000285 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 71% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About ESBC

ESBC is a coin. ESBC’s total supply is 22,585,003 coins and its circulating supply is 22,070,342 coins. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting . The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro . ESBC’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

ESBC Coin Trading

ESBC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

