Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.11% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.88.

ENTG stock opened at $39.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.19. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $59.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.75 and a 200-day moving average of $49.89.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $427.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.70 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Entegris will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total transaction of $747,661.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,742.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Entegris by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 11,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 20,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

