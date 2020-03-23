Ensign Energy Services Inc (TSE:ESI) Director Acquires C$620,000.00 in Stock

Ensign Energy Services Inc (TSE:ESI) Director Norman Murray Edwards bought 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$620,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,582,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,790,446.35.

TSE:ESI opened at C$0.27 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.05. The company has a market cap of $43.92 million and a P/E ratio of -0.26. Ensign Energy Services Inc has a twelve month low of C$0.25 and a twelve month high of C$6.45.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C($0.32). The firm had revenue of C$375.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$380.73 million. On average, analysts expect that Ensign Energy Services Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESI. TD Securities lowered shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$5.00 to C$0.90 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.40 to C$0.65 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Ensign Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.64.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

